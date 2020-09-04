fair food

The chicken mac ‘n’ cheese waffle cone from Harbor House Sweets won the inaugural Best Fair Food in Bayfield County Contest. The Fair Committee created the contest when it decided to take the 2020 fair virtual but didn’t want people to miss out on their annual fair food fix.

A Washburn restaurant fared best when it came to creating the best fair food in Bayfield County won both a $250 cash prize and bragging rights in the inaugural Best Fair Food in Bayfield County Contest.

Harbor House Sweets, 127 W. Bayfield St., served up a savory chicken mac ‘n’ cheese waffle cone and came out on top of six restaurants vying to win the 2020 County Fair’s stand-in for food stands on the midway.

