Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&