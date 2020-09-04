...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The chicken mac ‘n’ cheese waffle cone from Harbor House Sweets won the inaugural Best Fair Food in Bayfield County Contest. The Fair Committee created the contest when it decided to take the 2020 fair virtual but didn’t want people to miss out on their annual fair food fix.
A Washburn restaurant fared best when it came to creating the best fair food in Bayfield County won both a $250 cash prize and bragging rights in the inaugural Best Fair Food in Bayfield County Contest.
Harbor House Sweets, 127 W. Bayfield St., served up a savory chicken mac ‘n’ cheese waffle cone and came out on top of six restaurants vying to win the 2020 County Fair’s stand-in for food stands on the midway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.