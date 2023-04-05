...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Sau Thi Grage, 78, of High Bridge passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Sau was an adoring wife to husband Roy Grage and loving mother of 4 and grandmother of 10.
Sau was born on March 15, 1944, in Province Tay Ninh, Viet Nam to her mother Phoi Thi Pham and her father Vo Van Nguyen. She immigrated by boat to America in 1979 to live with her sister and family in Washburn. She met her husband Roy at a Christmas party and they were united in marriage on February 16, 1980 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn. She worked at Larson-Juhl Picture Frame Inc, in Ashland until she retired. Sau was a great chef and entrepreneur and was especially known for her famous egg rolls. Sau and Roy formed SAU FOODS which produced and distributed her egg rolls and other Asian dishes to local venues along with traveling to summer events until retirement.
