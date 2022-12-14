...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches, except 10 to 14 inches in the Bayfield Peninsula and
ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Sau Thi Grage, 78, of High Bridge passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Sau was an adoring wife to husband Roy Grage and loving mother of 4 and grandmother of 10.
Sau was born on March 15, 1944, in Province Tay Ninh, Viet Nam to her mother Phoi Thi Pham and her father Vo Van Nguyen. She immigrated by boat to America in 1979 to live with her sister and family in Washburn. She met her husband Roy at a Christmas party and they were united in marriage on February 16, 1980 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn. She worked at Larson-Juhl Picture Frame Inc, in Ashland until she retired. Sau was a great chef and entrepreneur and was especially known for her famous egg rolls. Sau and Roy formed SAU FOODS which produced and distributed her egg rolls and other Asian dishes to local venues along with traveling to summer events until retirement.
