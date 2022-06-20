Sandra “Sandy” Marie Sullivan, 85, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Sandy was born on December 27, 1936 in Marshfield, WI to Joseph and LauraBelle (Dorey) Grittner.

Sandy graduated from Ashland High School 1954. She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Sullivan on June 30, 1956 in Ashland. Sandy attended Northland College for a year then worked for various employers in Ashland throughout her life. Most notably, Nekoosa Papers, where she was employed for many years until their closing, and Ison Equipment where she remained until she retired.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments