Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&