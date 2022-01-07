Rusty Williams, age 78, of Iron River, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1943 in Milwaukee, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Gintner) Williams.

Rusty graduated from Iron River High School in 1961. He worked for over 40 years as a car salesman and retired from Von Holzen Inc. in 2006. Rusty married Patti LaManna on February 14, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV and the couple resided in Iron River.

