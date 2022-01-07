...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM CST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds around 15 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds
15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM
CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Rusty Williams, age 78, of Iron River, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1943 in Milwaukee, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Gintner) Williams.
Rusty graduated from Iron River High School in 1961. He worked for over 40 years as a car salesman and retired from Von Holzen Inc. in 2006. Rusty married Patti LaManna on February 14, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV and the couple resided in Iron River.
