Koshir, Rudolph E. Rudy was born in Mellen, WI to Louis and Mary Koshir. He passed away on September 15, 2022 in Bloomington, MN, at age 85. He graduated from Mellen High School in 1955 and so enjoyed his classmates. He married Zoe Ann Douglass on May 28, 1960, in Ashland, WI. He attended Dunwoody Technology College and became a sheet metal worker. He was proud to belong to Union #10 for over 50 years. He worked 30 years for Ray N. Welter Heating and took pride in being a perfectionist on all of his jobs. Rudy and Zoe had a lot of fun together and loved to travel with several trips to Hawaii and 20 winters in Arizona. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mimi and Leona, and brother Lou. He is survived by his wife, Zoe Ann; nephews, Perry, Tim, Jim, Ray, Dick, and Butch, nieces, Barbara, Colleen, Jayne, Betty Jean, Janet, and JoAnn. He also has many great-nieces and nephews and a wide circle of wonderful friends. Memorial service Saturday, September 24, 3:00 PM at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 9100 Russell Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the church. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145

