Kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, wind surfing and even sail surfing are not uncommon sights on Lake Superior. But rowing? Isn’t our Big Lake just a little too rough and unpredictable for that? Apparently not, according to rowing veteran Craig Schowalter, founder of South Shore Open Water Rowing, a Washburn-based group that has been quietly training non-competitive, recreational rowers for over 25 years. Rowing for recreation, Schowalter said, makes Lake Superior rowing, and South Shore itself, a bit different.

“Almost all rowing is done for competition. The Charles River in Boston, for example, is a mecca for competitive rowing,” said Schowalter, a biochemist who moved to the South Shore over 30 years ago to leave a hard-driving career that kept him on the road 28 of 30 days. “That is the kind of rowing most people are familiar with. But our goal is to promote rowing as a recreational sport and to increase participation for fitness and fun. Rowing is a full body exercise and as a lifestyle it is great for conditioning and cross training. Our aim is to promote wellness and improve quality of life through exercise, diet, proper recovery and rest.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments