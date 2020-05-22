Public gets first look at Highway 2/13 roundabout design

The roundabout intersection at Highways 2 and 13 west of Ashland will be closed briefly as repair work begins Tuesday.

Chippewa Concrete poured the concrete when the roundabout was first built and is scheduled to begin repairs that should take about three to four days, depending on the weather, said Paul Johanik, Bayfield County highway commissioner.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments