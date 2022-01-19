Rose Brown, age 95 of Mellen, WI passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, WI. Rose was born on September 17, 1926 in Mellen, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Mesko) Ellias.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

