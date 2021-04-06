...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Rodgers gets surprise during 'Jeopardy!' hosting stint
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of "Jeopardy!"
Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday. He decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season's NFC championship game as he wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?"
