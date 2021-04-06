Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of "Jeopardy!"

Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday. He decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season's NFC championship game as he wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?"

