Kehoe, Roberta D. (Bobbie), nee Orton of New Hope., Minnesota; formerly of Washburn, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in Robbinsdale, MN on January 14, 2022 at the age of 84.
Bobbie was born in Rochester, Minnesota on September 18, 1937 to George and Edith Orton, and lived most of her life on Chicago’s Northside with dear family all around. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James J. Kehoe, formerly of Marinette, Wisconsin, and her four children; Jacquie Kinney (Mike), Richard Kunicki (Cathy), Jean Zimmerman (Rose) and Bonita Kunicki (Tyron), also survived by the apple of her eye, granddaughter Taylor Kunicki (Kristen), her latest feline love, Fast Eddie, and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents and stepfather and four siblings.
