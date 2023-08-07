Robert Edward O’Brien, 74, passed away on July 30, 2023 in Clermont, Florida after a short battle with cancer.

Robert was born on March 22, 1949 in Wakefield, Michigan. He was the son of Robert Emmett O’Brien and Marian Hendrickson O’Brien.

