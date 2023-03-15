...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Robert “Bob” R. Steel, age 58, of Washburn, WI passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1964 in Ashland, WI the son of Richard and June (Grabowski) Steel.
Bob graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1982 and Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake in 1984. He went to work in the cable TV industry for many years and ended up living on the east coast. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed boating, and just being out on the water. He especially enjoyed deep sea fishing off of the Long Island Sound and lived and worked in the Guilford, Connecticut area for many years before returning to Washburn in 2013. Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods and found peace in nature. His passion was in helping his friends and neighbors whenever and however he could. He provided many services including tree and snow removal, lawn care, cutting and selling firewood. Bob was a very generous, thoughtful, and kind-hearted person; he was sharp and witty and had a fun sense of humor. He is very loved and missed by his family, friends, and best friend, Mattie, his yellow lab.
