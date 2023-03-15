Robert “Bob” R. Steel, age 58, of Washburn, WI passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1964 in Ashland, WI the son of Richard and June (Grabowski) Steel.

Bob graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1982 and Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake in 1984. He went to work in the cable TV industry for many years and ended up living on the east coast. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed boating, and just being out on the water. He especially enjoyed deep sea fishing off of the Long Island Sound and lived and worked in the Guilford, Connecticut area for many years before returning to Washburn in 2013. Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods and found peace in nature. His passion was in helping his friends and neighbors whenever and however he could. He provided many services including tree and snow removal, lawn care, cutting and selling firewood. Bob was a very generous, thoughtful, and kind-hearted person; he was sharp and witty and had a fun sense of humor. He is very loved and missed by his family, friends, and best friend, Mattie, his yellow lab.

