Robert “Bob” Earl Miller, age 77, of Mason, WI passed away on January 4, 2022, at his home with his family by his side after suffering from the debilitating effects of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born in Ashland on November 22, 1944, to Earl and Gladys (Ollanketo) Miller.

After graduating from Ashland High School, he attended vocational school for Machine Tool in Ashland and Minneapolis. Bob worked as a machinist until 1980, then became a full-time dairy farmer until retirement. On July 10, 1965, he married Susan Elizabeth Lundin and together they had 11 children.

