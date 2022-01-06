...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except 2 to 7 inches for northern Iron county.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be in the
higher elevations of Iron County along Highway 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Robert “Bob” Earl Miller, age 77, of Mason, WI passed away on January 4, 2022, at his home with his family by his side after suffering from the debilitating effects of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born in Ashland on November 22, 1944, to Earl and Gladys (Ollanketo) Miller.
After graduating from Ashland High School, he attended vocational school for Machine Tool in Ashland and Minneapolis. Bob worked as a machinist until 1980, then became a full-time dairy farmer until retirement. On July 10, 1965, he married Susan Elizabeth Lundin and together they had 11 children.
