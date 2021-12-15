SarahsColumn

Magpies, known for their remarkable intelligence and curiosity — as well as their distinctive strut — occasionally visit the Bay Area, especially during winter. (Image by TheOtherKev from Pixabay)

Even though I'm pretty old-school and still think a quality field guide is a great way to identify birds, there's a terrific interactive online tool for amateur ornithologists called eBird. One of its features is a range map that's based on sightings posted by everyday birders that tells you where unusual birds have been seen in your area — something a typical range map can't do. Winter is a good time to look for birds from outside the area because a lot of them wander around based on where the food is. And according to eBird, one of my favorite childhood bird friends sometimes makes its way over to the South Shore from its usual Western stomping grounds: the black-billed magpie.

When I was a kid, my family spent a lot of time camping and sightseeing in the Rocky Mountains, and I always looked forward to seeing these flashy, raucous birds on those outings. They were one of my favorite things about going back to Colorado as an adult on my honeymoon, where they gathered in big flocks whenever we had a trail ride picnic or outdoor meal. Magpies are unmistakable: a very long, diamond-shaped tail, bright white sides and blue-green iridescence on the wings and tail. When their wings are spread it looks like they're wearing an elaborate cape. The other reason you can't mistake magpies is their ridiculous racket. They make a wide variety of squawking and rattling jay-like noises and usually do so at length. They're also very gregarious and curious about humans and walk with a distinctive strut, so it's hard to miss them if they're around.

