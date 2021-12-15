...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Weather Alert
Magpies, known for their remarkable intelligence and curiosity — as well as their distinctive strut — occasionally visit the Bay Area, especially during winter.
Even though I'm pretty old-school and still think a quality field guide is a great way to identify birds, there's a terrific interactive online tool for amateur ornithologists called eBird. One of its features is a range map that's based on sightings posted by everyday birders that tells you where unusual birds have been seen in your area — something a typical range map can't do. Winter is a good time to look for birds from outside the area because a lot of them wander around based on where the food is. And according to eBird, one of my favorite childhood bird friends sometimes makes its way over to the South Shore from its usual Western stomping grounds: the black-billed magpie.
When I was a kid, my family spent a lot of time camping and sightseeing in the Rocky Mountains, and I always looked forward to seeing these flashy, raucous birds on those outings. They were one of my favorite things about going back to Colorado as an adult on my honeymoon, where they gathered in big flocks whenever we had a trail ride picnic or outdoor meal. Magpies are unmistakable: a very long, diamond-shaped tail, bright white sides and blue-green iridescence on the wings and tail. When their wings are spread it looks like they're wearing an elaborate cape. The other reason you can't mistake magpies is their ridiculous racket. They make a wide variety of squawking and rattling jay-like noises and usually do so at length. They're also very gregarious and curious about humans and walk with a distinctive strut, so it's hard to miss them if they're around.
