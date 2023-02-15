Rita Susan Collins, age 63, of Iron River, WI, passed away peacefully on January 30th, surrounded by her family at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rita was born on April 12th, 1959 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Judith (Caldwell) Green.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments