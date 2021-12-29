Rita M. Zwetow, age 69 of Mellen, WI passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland, WI. Rita was born on March 31, 1952 in Ironwood, MI the daughter of Roman and Theresa (DeMario) Conhartoski.

Rita married the love of her life, Thomas “T-Bone” Zwetow on March 3, 1973 in Hurley, WI and made Highbridge their home. She was a homemaker who was a mother to everyone who knew her. She was a member of the Legion Memorial Library, Highbridge Homemakers, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Mellen, and the Lioness Club.

