Rita M. Zwetow, age 69 of Mellen, WI passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland, WI. Rita was born on March 31, 1952 in Ironwood, MI the daughter of Roman and Theresa (DeMario) Conhartoski.
Rita married the love of her life, Thomas “T-Bone” Zwetow on March 3, 1973 in Hurley, WI and made Highbridge their home. She was a homemaker who was a mother to everyone who knew her. She was a member of the Legion Memorial Library, Highbridge Homemakers, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Mellen, and the Lioness Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.