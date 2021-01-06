risers

The Ashland Music Boosters have raised enough money to purchase new choir risers from StageRight. No longer will students be on old, unsteady risers. Pictured are Bonnie Stegmann, district business manager (from left); Timothy Delnay, choir director; John Beirl, Ashland Education Fund; Michelle Davidson, Music Boosters, and Christine Hulmer, Music Boosters.  

Information provided by Ashland Music Boosters.

