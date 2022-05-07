Richard Ralph Steel, 89 passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on April 29, 2022 at his home. Richard was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1932 to Ralph and Ruth (Frame) Steel. He married June Marion Grabowski on October 1, 1955 in Milwaukee.

He served in United States Army during Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he moved to Bayfield County to attend Northland College. After graduation from Northland, Richard was employed by John Deere Implement, Bayfield School District as a HS teacher and State of WI as a Probation and Parole Officer until his retirement in 1991. He served as Town Treasurer of Barksdale. He was a member of the Masonic Order #215 and the VFW Post #10197.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments