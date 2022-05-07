...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to near 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum
relative humidity values in the mid teens to near 30 percent are
also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger rating
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for
Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Richard Ralph Steel, 89 passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on April 29, 2022 at his home. Richard was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1932 to Ralph and Ruth (Frame) Steel. He married June Marion Grabowski on October 1, 1955 in Milwaukee.
He served in United States Army during Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he moved to Bayfield County to attend Northland College. After graduation from Northland, Richard was employed by John Deere Implement, Bayfield School District as a HS teacher and State of WI as a Probation and Parole Officer until his retirement in 1991. He served as Town Treasurer of Barksdale. He was a member of the Masonic Order #215 and the VFW Post #10197.
