Richard R. Steel, age 89, of Washburn, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 18, 1932.

Arrangements are pending at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Steel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments