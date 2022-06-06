Richard John ‘Dick’ Magnuson, aged 91, of Edina, MN, peacefully left this Earth in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 28 having lived a long and rich life full of family, friends, wonderful experiences, and cherished memories.
Born in 1930 in St. Paul, MN, Dick grew up in Ashland, WI, where he attended Ashland High School, graduating in 1949. He remained close with his high school classmates throughout his life, enjoying each of his reunions and championing a Class of ’49 scholarship fund to support students from Ashland High School to attend Northland College. Dick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Economics. He helped fund his education working on a Great Lakes ore boat during one summer. Following military service as an officer in the U.S. Army, he obtained an M.B.A from the University of Chicago School of Business, and became a certified Chartered Financial Analyst with the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts (now CFA Institute) in 1966. He had the honor of serving as President of the Minnesota chapter of this institution, the Twin Cities Society of Security Analysts (now CFA Society Minnesota) in 1985. Dick had a long and rewarding career as an analyst and investment advisor with the Northern Trust, A.G. Becker and Investors Diversified Services (IDS). In 1986, he was one of the founding principals of Norwest Capital Advisors (later Lowry Hill), serving his clients until his retirement in 1997.
