Richard H. “Slugger” Bellile, 90, died peacefully on Sun., Dec. 18, 2022 at Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, WI. He was born on July 7, 1932 in Washburn, WI, the son of Ernest and Anna (Flones) Bellile.

Dick graduated from Washburn High School in 1951 and was a very decorated athlete in both basketball and football. It was in baseball that he earned the title of “slugger” as an outstanding baseball player. In 1951, Dick was awarded the B.H. Metternich Trophy and a $100.00 savings bond purchased by Washburn fans. After graduation, he also played for the Washburn City Team in the Press League and for the Washburn Club.

