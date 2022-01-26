Richard C. Miller, age 68 of Mellen, WI passed away Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 at Essentia Health, Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Rick was born Dec 15, 1953 in Ashland, WI the son of Richard G. and Laverne E. (Mattson) Miller.
He graduated in Sept of 1975 from St Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. On Sept 2, 1972 he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Blaszkowski in Ashland. He served his country in the US Army from 1973 to 1976. He did commercial roofing for most of his adult life, which took him and the family to Tucson, AZ for ten years and Oshkosh, WI for over 20 years and upon retiring in 2020, he and Patti retired to their “slice of paradise” a few miles down from Copper Falls State Park near Mellen. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting & fishing. He was a simple man and enjoyed simple things like spending time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.