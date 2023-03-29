Richard Barringer passed away March 18, 2023 peacefully in his sleep while on his annual Arizona retreat with his wife, Rita.

Born December 5, 1940 in Wakefield Mi to Sidney and Mary Barringer. Richard was a proud graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1958. Upon graduation Richard joined the Air Force at 17 where he was a power plant operator with duties in Alaska. Later he would severe the Michigan National Guard based in Ironwood, MI for 6 years where he achieved the rank of SPC/E-5. Richard had memorable work history. A talented draftsman, he worked for Crane Packing, The AB Dick Company and the Smith Corona corporation. Eventually he performed duties as an ad executive for the Daily Globe and retired as the General Manager for the North Country Sun/Evergreen shopper. Richard loved traveling to and visiting with local businesses in Northern WI and the Western U.P. to discuss layouts and promotions for the weekly paper.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Barringer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments