Richard A. Brilla, age 70 of Ino, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born October 8, 1951 in Ashland, the son of Andrew R. and Christine B. (Raspotnik) Brilla.

Dick always remembered his happy childhood growing up in the Town of Eileen, WI. He graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1969. He met and married the love of his life, Susan Roman, in 1976 and together they had 2 children; Christine and Andrew. He was a dairy farmer in Ino for 40 years and worked at White River Ag until recently.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Brilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments