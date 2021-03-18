Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&