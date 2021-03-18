A Rice Lake man was charged Thursday in Barron County Circuit Court with two felonies — including homicide by drunken driving — in connection with a crash involving a truck and Amish buggy.

Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by drunken driving and causing injury by drunken driving after a 17-year-old boy was killed Feb. 18 in the crash on Highway M in the town of Oak Grove.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments