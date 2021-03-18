...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts to 25 knots
expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
A combination of dry air with minimum RH values between 15 and 25
percent combined with wind gusts around 30 mph will create near-
critical fire weather conditions today across northwestern
Wisconsin. Areas without snow pack will see the greatest risk for
hazardous fire weather conditions.
A Rice Lake man was charged Thursday in Barron County Circuit Court with two felonies — including homicide by drunken driving — in connection with a crash involving a truck and Amish buggy.
Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by drunken driving and causing injury by drunken driving after a 17-year-old boy was killed Feb. 18 in the crash on Highway M in the town of Oak Grove.
