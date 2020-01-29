AHS Hockey

Cade Huotari (5) looks for a shot during a boys hockey game between Ashland and Rhinelander Tuesday at the Bay Area Civic Center.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
The Ashland boys hockey team suffered its fifth straight loss Tuesday evening as Rhinelander skated to a 7-1 victory over the Oredockers at the Bay Area Civic Center.
Rhinelander scored five goals in the first period and Conor Pequet had a hat trick to lead the way for the Hodags (8-11-0).

