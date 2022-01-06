The solstice on Dec. 21 marked the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. But just as the winter solstice means that the coldest days of the year are upon us, it also means that as each day goes by the sun will shine a little bit longer. A new project coming online in Rhinelander will be capturing that sunlight and adding to Wisconsin's rapidly growing capacity for generating solar energy.

The project, called Hodag Solar, is a 50-acre solar farm near Lake Julia outside Rhinelander. Upon completion, the project's 21,000 solar panels will generate 7.5 megawatts of AC electricity, enough to power 1,500 homes. That’s about half the homes in the city. It’s part of a movement to bring local solutions to climate change to Wisconsin communities.

