...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The solstice on Dec. 21 marked the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. But just as the winter solstice means that the coldest days of the year are upon us, it also means that as each day goes by the sun will shine a little bit longer. A new project coming online in Rhinelander will be capturing that sunlight and adding to Wisconsin's rapidly growing capacity for generating solar energy.
The project, called Hodag Solar, is a 50-acre solar farm near Lake Julia outside Rhinelander. Upon completion, the project's 21,000 solar panels will generate 7.5 megawatts of AC electricity, enough to power 1,500 homes. That’s about half the homes in the city. It’s part of a movement to bring local solutions to climate change to Wisconsin communities.
