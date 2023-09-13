...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the
Grand Portage Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett
County, the Bad River Reservation and the Bois Forte Band,
Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Reuben J. Bissell, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland after a brief stay. Reuben was born on May 23, 1933 on Madeline Island (LaPointe, WI) the son of John and Jessie (Lohman) Bissell.
Reuben’s early education was in a two-room school house on the Island and his high school years were at Ashland High School. During those high school years, he stayed during the week with his mother’s aunt and uncle in the rural area of Marengo. In 1951 he graduated from high school and went to Ashland County Normal for two years to become an elementary teacher. He taught one year in Phillips Wisconsin as a sixth-grade teacher.
