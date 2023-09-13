Reuben J. Bissell, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland after a brief stay. Reuben was born on May 23, 1933 on Madeline Island (LaPointe, WI) the son of John and Jessie (Lohman) Bissell.

Reuben’s early education was in a two-room school house on the Island and his high school years were at Ashland High School. During those high school years, he stayed during the week with his mother’s aunt and uncle in the rural area of Marengo. In 1951 he graduated from high school and went to Ashland County Normal for two years to become an elementary teacher. He taught one year in Phillips Wisconsin as a sixth-grade teacher.

