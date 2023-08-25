...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL
BAYFIELD, SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTH CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTIES
THROUGH 230 PM CDT...
At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cable, or 16 miles northeast of Hayward, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Namekagon Lake around 210 PM CDT.
Namekagon around 215 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Clam Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Reuben J. Bissell, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland after a brief stay. Reuben was born on May 23, 1933 on Madeline Island (LaPointe, WI) the son of John and Jessie (Lohman) Bissell.
Reuben’s early education was in a two-room school house on the Island and his high school years were at Ashland High School. During those high school years, he stayed during the week with his mother’s aunt and uncle in the rural area of Marengo. In 1951 he graduated from high school and went to Ashland County Normal for two years to become an elementary teacher. He taught one year in Phillips Wisconsin as a sixth-grade teacher.
