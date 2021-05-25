Retirement honors

State Sen. Janet Bewley and Rep. Beth Meyers attended the first in-person Ashland/Bayfield Towns Association meeting in more than a year Monday to honor Jan Victorson, former Bayfield County Emergency Management director for her 33 years of service.

The meeting was held in the Pilsen Town Hall in Moquoa. (Contributed photo)

