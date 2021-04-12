Northland College students Katie Zimmer (from left), Demetry Freeman and Cameron Kadlubowski gathered ideas from residents Saturday on how best to revitalize Ashland’s East End Park. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
Fletcher Thomas, a student in Northland College, sets up a kids activity at Saturday’s open house at Ashland’s East End Park. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
Dozens of people came to Ashland’s East End Park Saturday to share in free coffee, cocoa and snacks while offering suggestions on how to transform the neglected property into a once-again thriving neighborhood asset.
Nicole Foster, assistant professor of the Sustainable Community Development Program for Northland College, said residents came armed with all sorts of ideas, even a plan to erect bat houses to combat a chronic mosquito problem in the area.
