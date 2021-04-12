Dozens of people came to Ashland’s East End Park Saturday to share in free coffee, cocoa and snacks while offering suggestions on how to transform the neglected property into a once-again thriving neighborhood asset.

Nicole Foster, assistant professor of the Sustainable Community Development Program for Northland College, said residents came armed with all sorts of ideas, even a plan to erect bat houses to combat a chronic mosquito problem in the area.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments