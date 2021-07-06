Water testing

Northland College student research technician Theo Leifheit collects a water sample from an Ashland storm drain. The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program has awarded the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation and the city of Ashland $28,058 to research the source of beach closures in Ashland.

 Contributed photo by Robin Amargost

Kreher Park Beach has been closed twice this year so far due to high E. coli levels, which leaves residents and visitors wondering: Are the Ashland beaches safe to swim in? What is causing this —seagulls, geese, aging sewer pipes? Where is the bacteria coming from?

The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program has awarded the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation and the city of Ashland $28,058 to find the answer.

