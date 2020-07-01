A “stop Enbridge” rally Wednesday at Ashland’s Memorial Park drew a couple dozen spectators seeking information prior to Enbridge Energy Co.’s hearing before the Department of Natural Resources. The hearing is for a waterway and wetland permit for the proposed reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline around the Bad River Indian Reservation. One of the organizers of the Ashland event, Paul DeMain, said the effort was intended to inform the public about what DeMain called a “foreign company land grab.” Line 5 opponents then marched to an Enbridge crew facility on South Ellis Avenue where DeMain said they would challenge Enbridge employees to a traditional game of Lacrosse. Meanwhile, at a news conference Wednesday, Enbridge officials said they had closed on “a great majority” of the land purchases they need for the reroute and anticipated having all their permits in hand by 2021, with construction to follow soon after.
