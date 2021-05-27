MADISON — Republican legislators sparred with University of Wisconsin medical school officials Wednesday over a bill that would end an arrangement that allows UW doctors to train on abortion procedures at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The bill comes as the fight over abortion has intensified nationally in recent weeks. A federal judge in Madison is set to rule soon on whether to expand availability of abortion-inducing pills in Wisconsin, and the U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to consider a Mississippi law aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a right to abortion.

