...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Rocker Ted Nugent joined with more than 20 Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in advocating for a package of hunting bills that would, among other things, create a sandhill crane hunting season and allow for concealed weapons to be carried without a permit, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Wisconsin state Assembly chamber in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans brought in rocker and avid hunter Ted Nugent on Wednesday to publicize a package of bills that would declare open hunting season on sandhill cranes and allow anyone age 18 or older to carry concealed firearms without a permit.
Nugent appeared with more than 20 Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, inside the Assembly chamber. The musician and conservative activist said that "hunting is essential and any regulation that doesn't deal with safety or science-based wildlife management is an obstacle to participation."
