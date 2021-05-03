Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&