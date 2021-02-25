MADISON — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a bill introduced Thursday in the state Legislature by a Republican lawmaker.
The proposal from Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play "The Star-Spangled Banner" before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to include the song.
