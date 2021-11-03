Packers Cardinals Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers' agent immediately confirmed.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments