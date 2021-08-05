MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans collected nearly four times as much money from corporations as Democrats during the first half of the year, according to a report released Thursday.

The analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows state Republican Party, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate accepted a total of $471,550 in corporate contributions between January and June.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments