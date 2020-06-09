...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, PRICE. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, ASHLAND,
IRON, AND SAWYER.
* FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT.
* HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AND BRING SEVERAL INCHES OF
RAIN TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF
RAIN IN SOME LOCATIONS IS POSSIBLE. THERE'S STILL UNCERTAINTY ON
EXACTLY WHERE THE HIGHEST PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Erin Shaw, left, and Brittany Schanzbach stand near crashing waves near the seawall of Lake Pontchartrain from a storm surge in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.
Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another “energetic” weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the National Weather Service said.
