...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 2 to 3 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron,
Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota,
Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley
areas.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Every now and then something happens in this big world that causes us to pause and raise our eyes to the distant horizon. We stop whatever we are doing to take note, to think about what pulled us away from our task at hand. These are precious moments – informative really – and although we might go back to what we were doing before being interrupted, we are acutely aware that something has changed. Things will never again be what they were before that moment, that news.
This is how it was when, a week or so ago, I learned that Robert Bly had just died. Robert was 94, had been dealing with dementia and, I want to think, was ready for his departure. In today’s busy world being 94 must be quite a trip.
