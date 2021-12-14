Every now and then something happens in this big world that causes us to pause and raise our eyes to the distant horizon. We stop whatever we are doing to take note, to think about what pulled us away from our task at hand. These are precious moments – informative really – and although we might go back to what we were doing before being interrupted, we are acutely aware that something has changed. Things will never again be what they were before that moment, that news.

This is how it was when, a week or so ago, I learned that Robert Bly had just died. Robert was 94, had been dealing with dementia and, I want to think, was ready for his departure. In today’s busy world being 94 must be quite a trip.

