Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&