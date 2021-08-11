Enbridge Energy Line 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations from June 8 to Aug. 5. In one instance, on July 6, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County.

