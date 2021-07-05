Point swim
Contributed photo

Bayfield’s Recreation and Fitness Resources is taking registrations for its 5K race formerly known as the Point to La Pointe swim. The one-time event, which is part of the Global Swim Series, will take place Saturday, Aug.7.

Challenges to offer a safe race during what most hope is the tail end of the COVID-19 crisis have pulled this recreationally based community together more than ever. The Rec Center staff, RFR board and numerous volunteers are working with the city of Bayfield, local business owners, U.S. Coast Guard, medic crews and the Bayfield County Health Department to ensure an event that is both safe and fun for all attending.

