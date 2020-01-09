The Red Cliff Tribe won a court battle against Bayfield County Thursday when a federal court ruled the county had no authority to assert zoning jurisdiction on tribal lands.
A U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin ruled that the county’s assertions of authority over tribal member lands were unlawful, saying that the county failed to show necessary congressional intent that state law would apply in such situations, according to a news release from the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.
