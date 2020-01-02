High Tunnel

Greens flower in one of the high tunnels at Red Cliff Mino Bimaadiziiwin Tribal farm, which recently received two grants totaling $80,000.

 Contributed photo

The Red Cliff Mino Bimaadiziiwin Tribal Farm recently received grants totaling $80,000 to support the farm’s free- and reduced-price community supported agriculture program and enhance food sovereignty efforts.

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa took ownership of a 35-acre former dairy farm to the west of Red Cliff in 2003, farm manager and food systems coordinator Allissa Stutte said, and the tribe’s Treaty Natural Resources Division took over management of Mino Bimaadiziiwin in 2016.

