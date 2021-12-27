Red Cliff Housing #1 .jpg

The Red Cliff Band will spend $12.6 million in recovery act money building 46 additional housing units, from homes to apartments and rentals like this one recently completed using Housing and Urban Development funding. Tribal officials are trying to address a critical need for housing on the reservation. (File photo)

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are dedicating another $12.62 million of American Rescue Plan money to building housing to address critical needs on the reservation.

This is the second recent housing development for Red Cliff. Earlier this year, the tribe won a $4.8 million Department of Housing and Urban Development grant that is building 20 new rental and occupant-owned units on the reservation, Red Cliff Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Cloud said.

