Red Cliff seal

The U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant program awarded the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa $5.8 million for its Transportation Renewal Project to increase access to essential services and better preserve tribal roads.

The grant includes a new multi-purpose transit building, two new snowplows, a new grader and other road maintenance equipment. It also will provide two new Miskwaabekong Transit buses to meet community needs for access to medical facilities, schools and other essential services.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments