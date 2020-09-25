The U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant program awarded the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa $5.8 million for its Transportation Renewal Project to increase access to essential services and better preserve tribal roads.
The grant includes a new multi-purpose transit building, two new snowplows, a new grader and other road maintenance equipment. It also will provide two new Miskwaabekong Transit buses to meet community needs for access to medical facilities, schools and other essential services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.