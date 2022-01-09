A former Red Cliff tribal official will face mandatory life in prison when he is sentenced in February for the 2003 slaying of a Washburn woman.

Michael LaGrew, 57, pleaded no contest and was convicted Jan. 4 in the death of Jody Richard, 50, in June 2003. She was director of the family education center in Red Cliff and taught literacy programs there. She disappeared in 2003 after not returning to work.

