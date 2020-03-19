...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS
AND WAVES 4 TO 7 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
&&
Weather Alert
...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND INTO TONIGHT
ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
.COLDER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO
TONIGHT LEADING TO A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN. SOME HEAVIER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG
THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT REGION, WHERE BETWEEN 2 TO 6 INCHES OF
SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER NORTHERN IRON AND INTO ASHLAND
COUNTIES. SOME GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SOME
BLOWING SNOW IN THESE AREAS.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO ONE INCH FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND
BAYFIELD COUNTIES.
* WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL
LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
Bayfield police believe they have solved the 17-year-old homicide of a Washburn woman last known to have been meeting with then-Red Cliff Tribal Chairman Michael LaGrew.
LaGrew, 57, was charged in Bayfield County Circuit Court Thursday with the first-degree intentional homicide of Jody Ricard. Ricard, 50, was director of the family education center in Red Cliff in 2003 and taught literacy programs when she disappeared after not returning home from work.
