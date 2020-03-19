Bayfield police believe they have solved the 17-year-old homicide of a Washburn woman last known to have been meeting with then-Red Cliff Tribal Chairman Michael LaGrew.

LaGrew, 57, was charged in Bayfield County Circuit Court Thursday with the first-degree intentional homicide of Jody Ricard. Ricard, 50, was director of the family education center in Red Cliff in 2003 and taught literacy programs when she disappeared after not returning home from work.

